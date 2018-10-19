Home World

History as subject biased against ethnic minorities: UK report

The research also took note that some Indian scholars had found that academics sitting on interview boards and recruiting committees often hesitated to offer a permanent position to BME academics.

Published: 19th October 2018 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2018 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

LONDON: British academics in a new report have warned against racial and ethnic inequalities in the teaching and practice of history in the country.

The report by the UK's Royal Historical Society draws attention to the under-representation of Black and Minority Ethnic (BME) students and staff in university history programmes and substantial levels of race-based bias and discrimination experienced by BME historians in UK universities.

"History is a popular subject in UK schools, but evidence suggests BME pupils are less likely than their peers to choose history in examinations and university applications," the 'Race, Ethnicity and Equality' report notes.

"History student cohorts are less diverse than most other university subjects, with only 11 per cent of history students coming from BME backgrounds, compared to nearly a quarter of all university students," it said.

The report, a component of the scholarly society's 150th anniversary programme, draws on a year of research and a survey of over 700 university-based historians.

It offers advice and guidance for academic historians on taking positive action to address and diminish barriers to equality in the discipline.

"An Indian PhD student commented that there is a 'dearth of research funding to support projects run by BME historians' with many noting that was especially true for those who do research on non-British subjects due to greater travel costs," according to one of the report's findings.

"There was the suggestion to introduce travel and research grants aimed at BME students, more grants for research in black and global history and national/institutional PhD scholarships for BME students," it said.

The research also took note that some Indian scholars had found that academics sitting on interview boards and recruiting committees often hesitated to offer a permanent position to BME academics.

"Some respondents felt that hiring committees were affected by 'unconscious/implicit bias'," the report found.

The Royal Historical Society called for urgent attention by universities and history departments to combat experiences of exclusion, bias and discrimination among ethnic minority students and academics in Britain's academic institutions.

Its report concludes with tailored advice and guidance for heads of department, teaching staff, research supervisors, journal editors and conference organisers to ensure racial and ethnic inequalities do not detract from the quality, practice and experience of history in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
British academics minorities Racism History

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chitrangada Singh (Photo | Instagram)
#MeToo: Not blaming Nawazuddin entirely, says Chitrangda Singh on her harassment
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Gallery
Hindi film actress Chitrangda Singh visited Mumbai's famous Durga Bari Samiti at Sheth Gokuldas Tejpal Hall on 17 October 2018 to join in the Maha Ashtami celebrations at the Samiti. The puja conducted by the Durga Bari Samiti is the oldest in the city. Click to see pictures.
Chitrangadha Singh celebrates Durga Puja at Mumbai's Durga Bari Samiti
Police chasing a protester who was agitating against the Supreme Court verdict. (Photo| B P Deepu/EPS)
Sabarimala turns war zone as police, mob clash at Nilakkal
facebook twitter whatsapp