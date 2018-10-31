China opposes US-Taiwan military ties

By UNI

BEIJING: China firmly opposed any official contact and military links between the US and Taiwan, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Lu Kang made the remarks at a daily news briefing when asked for comments about the upcoming "US-Taiwan Defence Industry Conference" in US.

"The Chinese side resolutely opposes official contact and military ties in any form between the US and Taiwan, and our stance have been consistent and clear," xinxua said quoting Lu.

"We urge the US side to abide by the one-China principle and stipulations of the three China-US joint communiquÃ©s, stop seeking any form of official contact and military ties with Taiwan, stop arms sales to Taiwan, and prudently handle Taiwan-related issues, so as to avoid harmimg the China-US relations as well as the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," Lu said.