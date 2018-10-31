Home World

Indian mission in Kuwait comes to aid of engineers hit by new labour policy

The Indian community in Kuwait is apprehensive of the changes in Kuwaiti government's new labour policies.

Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (File | AP)

By PTI

KUWAIT CITY: The Indian embassy Wednesday announced that it will organise a meeting on November 2 for Indian engineers who have been affected by changes in the Kuwait Government's policies, amid reports that thousands of Indian engineers may face deportation due to the new labour policies.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Wednesday called on Kuwait's top leadership, including Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and raised the Indian community's concerns.

The minister, who arrived on Tuesday in Kuwait from Doha where she met Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, discussed a range of issues to strengthen the bilateral ties.

She also discussed ways to move forward on the roadmap set by the top leaders of the two countries.

"EAM Sushma Swaraj called on the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Hailed the role of Kuwait in the region. Noted the positive developments in bilateral ties and raised issues of concern to the Indian community," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

"EAM Sushma Swaraj called on Prime Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Jabar Al Mubarak Al Hamad Al Sabah. Discussed issues of bilateral concern and explored avenues for enhancing and further strengthening economic and investment cooperation," Kumar said in another tweet.

The meetings with Amir and the Prime Minister followed Swaraj's interaction with the Indian community in Kuwait.

The Indian community contributes significantly to the economic and scientific development of Kuwait. Earlier, Swaraj had offered a floral tribute at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Kuwait.

"Kuwait joins the world in celebrating Bapu at 150 this year," Kumar wrote in a tweet along with a picture of the statue.

India shares close and friendly bilateral relations with Kuwait. As per the latest statistics, over 8 lakh Indian nationals legally reside in Kuwait.

Kuwait has been a reliable supplier of crude oil to India. During 2017-18, Kuwait was the ninth largest oil supplier to India and it meets about 4.6 per cent of India's energy needs.

Total bilateral trade with Kuwait during 2016-17 was USD 5.9 billion and for 2017-18 was USD 8.53 billion.

