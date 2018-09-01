Home World

Nicaragua to expel UN human rights team after critical report

In a statement, the UN human rights regional office for Central America said that it had received a letter Thursday from the foreign ministry notifying it that the government's invitation was over.

Published: 01st September 2018

Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega speaks to supporters in Managua, Nicaragua. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MANAGUA: The government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega is expelling a United Nations human rights team two days after the body published a critical report blaming it for the violent repression of opposition protests.

Guillermo Fernandez Maldonado, chief of the UN's human rights mission in Nicaragua, said Friday that he and his team were leaving the country.

"We are suspending any planned activity," he said.

In a statement, the UN human rights regional office for Central America said that it had received a letter Thursday from the foreign ministry notifying it that the government's invitation was over.

"The letter indicates that said invitation was extended with the purpose of accompanying the Verification and Monitoring Commission and that with the reasons, causes and conditions finished that spurred said invitation, the invitation is considered concluded," according to the statement.

The UN statement said the team will continue monitoring and reporting on the situation remotely.

It was a rough day for the UN in Central America. While the human rights mission was preparing to leave Nicaragua on Friday, military vehicles surrounded the U.N.-backed anti-corruption mission headquarters in Guatemala's capital. Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales is facing an attempt to strip his immunity so he can be investigated for illicit campaign financing.

The UN Security Council will discuss the situation in Nicaragua on Sept. 5.

The report released Wednesday by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights described repression in the country that stretched from the streets to courtrooms, where some protesters face terrorism charges.

More than 300 people have been killed since popular protests began in mid-April triggered by cuts to the social security system. Ortega reversed the cuts, but demonstrations quickly expanded and turned into a call for him to step down.

In July, the government forcefully cleared the last of the roadblocks erected by protesters that had snarled the country's traffic. It also retook the last of the university campuses occupied by students.

The UN report called on the government to immediately halt the persecution of protesters and disarm the masked civilians who have been responsible for many of the killings and arbitrary detentions. It also documented cases of torture and excessive force through interviews with victims and local human rights groups.

In response, the government said that the report was biased and did not consider that its actions occurred in the context of what it alleges was a failed coup attempt. It said the report ignored the violence afflicted against members of his Sandinista party.

Ortega has called the protesters "terrorists" working in coordination with domestic and foreign interests which want him removed from office.

The government also accused the UN team of overstepping its authority in violation of Nicaragua's sovereignty and said the UN had not been invited to evaluate the human rights situation, but to accompany the commission working to end the crisis.

A national dialogue aimed at finding a resolution ultimately stalled, and Ortega accused the Roman Catholic bishops who were mediating talks of working with coup mongers.

Denis Moncada, Nicaragua's foreign minister, met with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres this week in New York.

Guterres' spokeswoman said after the meeting that Nicaragua's path out of the crisis had to be "politically inclusive."

