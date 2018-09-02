Home World

Krishna Temple in Nepal reopens three years after massive 2015 earthquake

The temple has been reopened for the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

The temple has been reopened for the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami after three years. (Photo| Youtube screen grab)

By ANI

LALITPUR: Nepal's famous Krishna Temple was on Sunday reopened for the public, three years after it was closed for reconstruction following a massive earthquake in 2015.

Serpentine lines and a large mass of people gathered in the historic Patan Durbar Square to get into the Krishna Temple, which was built in the 17th century and had sustained minor damage during the calamity.

Rangaman Malla, a devotee, told ANI, "We are feeling very happy as we are now able to worship by entering the temple after the destruction caused by the earthquake in 2015. I am feeling very happy as the reconstruction of the temple was completed, but still, there are many monuments to be reconstructed and we want it to be expedited and we hope for its revival."

The temple has been reopened for the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna which is witnessed with religious fervour and enthusiasm. Devotees have been flocking the premises of Patan Durbar Square from the wee hours of Sunday.

Bina Magar, another devotee, said, "For the last three years, we had to take a round of temple without entering. But from this year, we can now enter the temple. Along with the Krishna Temple, I hope that others temple and the monuments also would be expedited."

The Krishna Temple, which is constructed in Shikhara style (a tower like conical formation built of stone and decorated with carvings) and has 21 Gajurs (golden pinnacles) in the temple. The place of worship also has about 10 idols of Lord Vishnu in various forms. 

