Home World

Press freedom group urges Aung San Suu Kyi to free Reuters reporters

Myanmar nationals Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, who have been held in Yangon's Insein prison since their arrest in December, were charged with violating the Official Secrets Act.

Published: 03rd September 2018 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

Reuters journalist Wa Lone is escorted by police as he leaves court outside Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PARIS: Reporters Without Borders called Monday on Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi to free two Reuters journalists jailed for seven years in a case seen as a major blow for press freedom.

Also Read | UN calls for release of jailed journalists; Reuters denounces 'false charges' designed to 'intimidate' press 

In a statement, the Paris-based media rights watchdog condemned the sentencing of Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, as a "dark day for press freedom in Myanmar.

"This grossly unfair ruling, coming at the end of a sham trial, clearly calls into question Myanmar's democratic transition," the watchdog's secretary-general Christophe Deloire said in a statement in French.

"The justice system clearly being at the beck and call (of the government) in this affair, we call on the highest authorities in the land, starting with the head of government Aung San Suu Kyi, to free these journalists, whose only crime was to do their job", he added.

The case of Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo has sparked an outcry among the international community, being seen as an attempt to muzzle reporting on last year's crackdown by Myanmar's security forces on the Rohingya Muslim minority in Rakhine State.

The two were accused of breaching state secrets law while reporting on the extrajudicial killing of 10 Rohingya Muslims in a Rakhine village.

Reporters Without Borders ranks Myanmar 137th out of 180 countries in its 2018 press freedom index.

Deloire specifically took aim at Suu Kyi, who has dismayed many longtime foreign supporters by failing to criticise the military's anti-Rohingya campaign.

Also Read | Reuters reporters jailed for seven years in Myanmar in 'state secrets' case

"The Nobel Peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi backs up the massacres and now backs up the oppression of the press," he tweeted in English.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Press freedom Myanmar Reporters Without Borders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India