Home World

Angela Merkel 'underestimated' migrant challenges, says Italian interior minister Matteo Salvini

Several high-profile crimes committed by migrants since then have further hardened the public mood, fuelling the rise of the far-right, anti-Islam Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

Published: 04th September 2018 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Italy's far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini. (File | AP)

By AFP

BERLIN: Italy's hardline interior minister Matteo Salvini said Chancellor Angela Merkel "underestimated" the troubles that mass immigration would bring, linking her open borders stance to the racist violence that has rocked the German city of Chemnitz.

"I would say that Angela Merkel certainly underestimated the risk of a social clash when she claimed that there was space for hundreds of thousands of people in Germany," Salvini told German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle in an interview late Monday.

"I still remember what happened during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Cologne in 2015, and also elsewhere," he added.

Hundreds of women suffered sexual assaults by groups of mainly north African men that night in scenes that shocked Germany and inflamed debate about Merkel's decision that year to allow in a large number of asylum seekers at the height of Europe's migrant crisis.

Several high-profile crimes committed by migrants since then have further hardened the public mood, fuelling the rise of the far-right, anti-Islam Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

Most recently, far-right extremists have rallied in the eastern city of Chemnitz after a German man was stabbed to death on August 26, with an Iraqi asylum seeker the prime suspect.

Images of far-right protesters chasing down foreign-looking people in violent demonstrations and of neo-Nazis giving the Hitler salute in front of lines of police officers have stunned the nation.

"Violence is never a solution," Salvini told Deutsche Welle. "Violence calls for violence, but the German government has been underestimating the problem for years, and the rise of the AfD is clearly a reaction."

Salvini has taken a tough anti-immigration stance since his hard-right League party formed a government with the populist Five Star Movement last June.

He has refused NGO migrant rescue ships access to Italian ports, and accuses Brussels of having abandoned Italy as it struggles to deal with the arrival of hundreds of thousands of migrants since 2013.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Angela Merkel Matteo Salvini Migrant Crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
England vs India: Breaking down Virat Kohli and Co's loss at Southampton
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India