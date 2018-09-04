Home World

Kremlin criticizes Donald Trump's warnings about attacking Idlib

Donald Trump on Monday sent a tweet warning the Syrian government and its allies against a "reckless attack" on rebel-held Idlib province.

Published: 04th September 2018

The Kremlin, Moscow. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

MOSCOW: The Kremlin has criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's warnings against a possible Syrian government attack on a rebel-held enclave.

Trump on Monday sent a tweet warning the Syrian government and its allies against a "reckless attack" on rebel-held Idlib province. Russia has been a key backer of President Bashar Assad and has complained about militants in Idlib targeting its own facilities and posing a terrorist threat on the whole.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday reiterated Russia's stance and called Idlib "a hornets' nest of terrorists."

Asked about Trump's tweet, Peskov said such warnings do not take into account "the dangerous and negative potential" of the rebel-held enclave and show that the White House does not have a "comprehensive approach" to solving the Syria crisis.

