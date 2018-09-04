Home World

Over 300 people evacuated from flooded Kansas college town

Kirstin Pounds said she awoke around 7 a.m. Monday to the sound of trickling water in her ground floor apartment on the west side of Manhattan.

Published: 04th September 2018 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Associated Press

MANHATTAN: Heavy rain caused a creek to burst its banks and flood the Kansas college town of Manhattan, forcing more than 300 people to evacuate their homes, including some who were ferried to dry land in boats.

Nearly 9 inches (23 centimeters) of rain fell from Sunday night into Monday. Kansas State University's main campus in Manhattan wasn't flooded, but a help center has been set up for displaced students.

Photographs posted on Facebook by the Riley County Police Department show buildings flooded nearly to their roofs.

Only minor injuries have been reported, said Hali Rowland, a police spokeswoman. She said the number of power outages has dropped from 3,000 to fewer than 200 as of Tuesday. Crews are assessing the damage but no official count has been released of inundated buildings.

Kirstin Pounds said she awoke around 7 a.m. Monday to the sound of trickling water in her ground floor apartment on the west side of Manhattan. She said there was water on her floor and her truck was already halfway underwater.

"I got out with the clothes on my back, my phone, my computer and my dog," Pounds said.

She and her dog were among 50 people and 20 pets rescued from the apartment complex, the Manhattan Mercury reports.

Pat Collins, the director of Riley County Emergency Management, told The Kansas City Star that at least 20 people were rescued from their flooded homes by boat.

"It was one of the most significant events that we've experienced in my history here," Manhattan city manager Ron Fehr said at news conference Monday. "Things got flooded this time that have never been flooded before, even some of the rural areas."

Another 1 to 2 inches (2.5 to 5 centimeters) is forecast for the area through Thursday, and a flood watch is in effect through 7 p.m. Tuesday, says Brandon Drake, a National Weather Service meteorologist. He said the creek has receded.

Two emergency shelters were established.

Damage assessment teams from the police, fire and codes department, along with Westar Energy, had already been dispatched throughout the area.

"Really it is our highest priority to make sure things are safe," Fehr said.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kansas college town Flooded Kansas Town Heavy Rain in Manhattan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
England vs India: Breaking down Virat Kohli and Co's loss at Southampton
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India