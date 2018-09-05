Home World

BBC journalist Rachael Bland dies of cancer several days after statement

Rachael Bland was a newsreader on BBC Radio 5 Live and had commented extensively about her illness on her 'You, Me and the Big C' podcast.

Rachael Bland (Right). (Photo | Twitter/@Rachael_Hodges)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Rachael Bland, a BBC radio journalist, has died of breast cancer several days after she announced on social media that her death was near. She was 40.

Bland's family said that she died early Wednesday. 

Her husband and 2-year-old son said on Twitter that "we are crushed but she would want me to thank everyone who took an interest in her story or sent messages of support. You'll never know how much they meant to her. Steve and Freddie xxx."

Bland was a newsreader on BBC Radio 5 Live and had commented extensively about her illness on her "You, Me and the Big C" podcast.

She had been diagnosed nearly two years ago.

