Home World

Iran Guards confirm missile strikes on Kurd rebels in Iraq

At least 11 members of the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran, which is blacklisted as a "terrorist" group by Tehran, were killed in the rare cross-border attack.

Published: 09th September 2018 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

Members of the Iranian Kurdistan Democratic Party check the damage after a rocket attack inside their headquarters in Koysinjaq, 100 kilometres east of Arbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

TEHRAN: Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards confirmed Sunday they had launched deadly missile strikes against Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq the previous day.

"The terrorists' headquarters was successfully struck by seven surface-to-surface rockets on Saturday by the missile department of the Guards' aerospace force," it said on its Sepah News website.

The statement added that their drone division was also involved.

At least 11 members of the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI), which is blacklisted as a "terrorist" group by Tehran, were killed in the rare cross-border attack, a medical official told AFP on Saturday.

"The punishment of transgressors was planned following the recent months' wicked acts by terrorists from the Kurdistan realm against the Islamic republic's borders," the Guards' statement said.

It cited incursions by numerous "terrorist teams" into Iran's West Azarbaijan, Kurdistan and Kermanshah provinces bordering Iraq.

The KDPI had recently clashed with Revolutionary Guards forces in the towns of Marivan and Kamyaran in Iran's own Kurdistan region, the statement added.

The Kurdish group was holding a meeting at the time of the missile strikes, and the party's secretary general and his predecessor were injured, according to one of its officials.

The headquarters is in Koysinjaq, around 60 kilometres east of Arbil, capital of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region.

"Eleven KDPI members were killed and 30 wounded by Katyusha rockets fired on their headquarters in Koysinjaq," according to Kamran Abbas, director of the city's hospital.

The KDPI is Iran's oldest Kurdish movement and has seen several of its leaders assassinated by Tehran in the past.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
missile strikes Kurd rebels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality