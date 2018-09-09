Home World

UK says it will nab poisoning suspects if they leave Russia

Britain has charged two alleged agents of Russia's GRU military intelligence agency in absentia with the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

Published: 09th September 2018

British prosecutors have charged two Russian men, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, with the nerve agent poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the English city of Salisbury. They are charged in absentia with conspiracy to murder, attempted murder and use of the nerve agent Novichok.( Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON:  Britain's interior minister says the UK will nab two men accused of using a nerve agent in the English city of Salisbury if they ever set foot outside Russia.

Britain has charged two alleged agents of Russia's GRU military intelligence agency in absentia with the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

Britain blames the Russian state for the attack, a claim Moscow denies.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid said Sunday that the GRU "gets its orders from the highest level of the Russian government."

Javid acknowledged that in Russia the men were beyond the reach of British law.

But, he told the BBC, "if they ever step out the Russian Federation, Britain and its allies will get them and we will bring them to prosecution."

