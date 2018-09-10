Home World

China, Pakistan pledge to complete CPEC as Chinese Foreign Minister meets Imran Khan

Wang Yi, who arrived here on a three-day visit on Friday, met Imran Khan in Islamabad with a high-level delegation.

In this picture released by Press Information Department, visiting Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, left, meets with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in Islamabad. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China on Sunday pledged to complete the multi-billion dollars China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and expressed desire to further enhance the bilateral strategic partnership.

"Foreign Minister underscored the significance of the CPEC for the mutual benefit of the people of both countries," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Wang also conveyed the desire of Chinese leadership to work with the new government for further enhancing the strategic partnership between Pakistan and China.

He underscored the significance of the China-Pakistan relationship which served as a model of friendship in interstate relations.

Wang also conveyed the invitation of Premier Li Keqiang for an official visit to Khan.

Khan reiterated that Pakistan's friendship with China is a cornerstone of Pakistan's Foreign Policy.

"The Prime Minister reiterated that the Government is committed to the implementation of the CPEC," according to the statement.

During the meeting, regional situation and global issues were also discussed.

Earlier, he met his counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

He also attended the swearing-in ceremony of new president, Arif Alvi.

Wang's visit came amidst reports of unease in Beijing over how the new PTI government would approach over USD 50 billion Chinese investments in various projects under the CPEC connecting China's Muslim-majority Xinjiang province with Gwadar port in Pakistan.

Khan in the past had criticised former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for the lack of transparency and corruption in the CPEC projects.

Newly-appointed Finance Minister Asad Umar has promised to bring about transparency to the CPEC projects whose details remained closely guarded secrets.

India has protested to China over the CPEC, which is being built through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

