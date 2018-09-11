Home World

Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law to be granted parole to attend wife's funeral

The three will be granted parole from the time of Kulsoom's funeral prayers till her burial, Geo TV reported, citing the Interior Ministry sources.

Published: 11th September 2018 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

Kulsoom Nawaz (C), wife of ousted Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif, poses with her daugther Maryam Safdar (L), son-in-law Mohammad safdar (R), grandson Junaid and granddaughter Mehrun Nisa .(Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar will be granted parole to attend the funeral of Begum Kulsoom, a media report said Tuesday.

Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, talks to reporters in Islamabad, Pakistan. The political party of the jailed former prime minister said his wife died before dawn Tuesday, Sept, 11, 2018, at a hospital in London after months in critical condition. She was 68. Arrangements were being made to bring her body back to Pakistan for burial. (Photo | AP)

Sharif, Maryam and Safdar are currently serving jail terms in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi after being convicted by an accountability court in a corruption case in July.

A request is necessary for parole to be granted, the sources added.

Kulsoom, the wife of Sharif, died Tuesday in London after a long battle with cancer.

She was 68.

According to sources, the Sharif family has decided to bring back Kulsoom's body to Pakistan, it said.

"She will be laid to rest in Pakistan," the family confirmed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has condoled the death of Kulsoom and said all facilities will be provided to her family as per law.

The prime minister has directed the Pakistan High Commission in London to assist in provision of all necessary facilities to the family of the deceased, said an official statement.

