Nawaz Sharif's wife Kulsoom Nawaz dies at 68 in London

Kulsoom, who was under treatment at London's Harley Street Clinic since June 2014, was placed on life support earlier Tuesday as her health deteriorated.

Nawaz Sharif and wife Kulsoom Begum (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LONDON: Begum Kulsoom, the wife of Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, died Tuesday in London after a prolonged illness, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif said.

Kulsoom, who was under treatment at London's Harley Street Clinic since June 2014, was placed on life support earlier Tuesday as her health deteriorated, Geo TV reported.

The 68-year-old former first lady was diagnosed with lymphoma (throat) cancer in August 2017.

She had married Sharif in April 1971.

