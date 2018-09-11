Home World

Protests erupt in PoK against exploitation of resources by Pakistan

In Muzaffarabad, the residents hit the streets to demand Pakistan to stop diverting the waters of the Neelum River to Punjab province.

Published: 11th September 2018 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Massive protests erupted in different places across Pakistan occupied Kashmir demanding an end to the exploitation of natural resources by Islamabad (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

MUZAFFARABAD: Massive protests have erupted in different places across Pakistan occupied Kashmir(PoK) demanding an end to the exploitation of natural resources by Islamabad.

In Muzaffarabad, the residents hit the streets to demand Pakistan to stop diverting the waters of the Neelum River to Punjab province.

Pakistan is depriving the people of Muzaffarabad from their water lifeline -Neelum River - through an elaborate scheme, which has changed the flow of the freshwater from the mountains to Punjab province and in the process drying up the River even in the middle of the monsoon season.

Protests are taking place all across Muzaffarabad against this latest move by Islamabad to take away even the most basic right from the Kashmiri people who live under its occupation.

The Neelum River passing through Muzaffarabad now appears as a stormwater drain filled with sewage waste after the construction of Neelum-Jhelum hydropower project.

A resident who joined the protest said, "Depleting water resources will impact our lives as the river will become dry. The residents will face acute water shortage and everything will be destroyed. We have travelled from Rawalpindi to Muzaffarabad to get this issue resolved. This is very unfortunate".

A large number of people also joined a massive protest against water shortage. They shouted slogans against WAPDA (Water and Power Development Authority), which generates power from PoK and supply it to Pakistan's Punjab and other provinces.

In Pakistan occupied Kashmir, the people have been facing hours-long power cuts.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan occupied Kashmir Neelum River

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
Petrol should not be sold at more than Rs 40 per litre: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)
Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility of child’s death in Bihar amid bandh: BJP
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike