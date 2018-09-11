Home World

Zimbabwe opposition Movement for Democratic Change to declare Nelson Chamisa 'president'

Chamisa, who heads the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), narrowly lost to Emmerson Mnangagwa in Zimbabwe's first election since the ousting of long-time ruler Robert Mugabe last year.

Published: 11th September 2018 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Nelson Chamisa. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

ZIMBABWE: Zimbabwe's main opposition party will this week hold a mock inauguration to name its leader Nelson Chamisa as the country's president, highlighting its claims the July 30 election was rigged.

Chamisa, who heads the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), narrowly lost to Emmerson Mnangagwa in Zimbabwe's first election since the ousting of long-time ruler Robert Mugabe last year.

Chamisa's legal bid to have the result overturned due to alleged electoral fraud and irregularities was rejected by the constitutional court.

"He will be recognised as the legitimate president of Zimbabwe by his party and the people of Zimbabwe following resolutions of the national council," MDC spokesman Nkululeko Sibanda told AFP.

ALSO READ | Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as president of Zimbabwe

Sibanda said Chamisa had been denied victory by "cheating and chicanery" and that the ceremony would be held on Saturday, when the party celebrates its 19th anniversary.

"Resolutions will be passed to recognise his victory and state it publicly," he said.

Mnangagwa, of the ruling ZANU-PF party, won the election with 50.8 percent of the vote -- just enough to meet the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a run-off against Chamisa, who scored 44.3 percent.

Mnangagwa had pledged free and fair elections to restore relations with the west, but the vote was marred by the fatal shooting of at least six people when soldiers were deployed to quell opposition protests.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Zimbabwe Election Nelson Chamisa Emmerson Mnangagwa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Documentary Nae Pasaran explores Scottish workers' boycott over Chile coup
Quincy Jones documentary debuts at Toronto Film Festival
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival