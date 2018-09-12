Home World

Seven killed in car bomb explosion in Iraq's Tikrit

Police commander Ali al-Bakri said the vehicle was parked outside a restaurant located 30 km north of Tikrit on the road to the major northern city of Mosul, Efe news reported.

Published: 12th September 2018 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

Image for reprsenttaion for bomb blast.

By AFP

BAGHDAD: Jihadists attacked a restaurant north of the Iraqi capital with a car bomb on Wednesday, killing five people and wounding more than 30, medical and police sources said.

Suspected Islamic State group members planted the bomb in a pickup left outside the restaurant by an important highway in Hajjaj, a police officer told AFP on condition of anonymity.

"Five people were killed and 32 wounded," in the bombing near Tikrit city, 175 kilometres (108 miles) north of Baghdad, the officer said.

The attack took place during lunchtime and targeted "a restaurant where there were travellers returning from Baghdad to Dahuk" in Iraqi Kurdistan to the north, the police officer said.

Medical sources said women and children were among those wounded, while confirming five people were killed. 

ALSO READ | Suicide car bomber kills 11 in western Iraq

The restaurant had already been attacked by two suicide bombers in the spring, the police officer said.

On Monday, security forces said they had killed 13 jihadists north of Tikrit as part of a large-scale land and air operation against extremists in Iraq's desert and mountainous areas.

Although Baghdad declared victory over IS in December, members of the jihadist group continue to carry out deadly attacks.

On Tuesday a suicide bomber killed a member of the security forces and injured four others in Anbar province, a western desert area, a security official said.

That attack came a day after jihadists killed four people in Khanaqin north-east of Baghdad, including two Kurdish fighters who were on leave, according to a Kurdish political official in the area.

"IS jihadists kidnapped six people. Two were freed and four others were beheaded," the official said on condition of anonymity.

 

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bomb Explosion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Facebook)
Kareena Kapoor to star in a dark comedy
A scene from Lizzie (Photo | IMDB)
  Kristen Stewart and Chloe Sevigny talk 'Lizzie'
Gallery
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend
Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO HC Hong during the inauguration of world s largest mobile experience center 'Samsung Opera House' in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Samsung's biggest mobile store opens in Bengaluru