Home World

Leaked video shows Google executives saddened by Trump election

'As an immigrant and a refugee, I certainly find this election deeply offensive. I know many of you do, too,' Google co-founder Sergey Brin said in the video.

Published: 13th September 2018 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File|PTI)

By AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: Far-right news website Breitbart on Wednesday posted a leaked video showing Google executives sharing with employees how troubled they were by the election of US President Donald Trump.

The leak of the hour-long video from a TGIF (Thank God It's Friday) town hall-style gathering shortly after Trump won office in November of 2016 came as the president and his allies accuse the leading search engine of bias against politically conservative viewpoints.

"I know this is probably not the most joyous TGIF we have had," Google co-founder Sergey Brin said in the video.

"As an immigrant and a refugee, I certainly find this election deeply offensive. I know many of you do, too."

ALSO READ: Trump election one year anniversary: US President thanks 'deplorables' for helping him win

Brin said most people at the meeting were upset and saddened by an election outcome that indicated many people in the US don't share the values of those at Google when it came to immigrants, minorities, women, and the world being left to children.

Google chief executive Sundar Pichai also addressed the gathering, saying that while the election was rife with rhetoric and division, people should have faith in the democratic process.

Pichai said he thought one of the reasons for the election outcome was that "people don't feel heard on either side."

"There is a lot of fear. It is important to reach out," Pichai said.

Google executives urged employees to remain true to their values, and trust that the internet can make lives better for people around the world, despite its flaws.

Google told AFP that for more than 20 years employees have been free to express personal viewpoints at all-hands get-togethers such as the one in the video.

"Nothing was said in that meeting, or any other meeting, to suggest that any political bias ever influences the way we build or operate our products," Google said in response to an AFP inquiry.

"To the contrary, our products are built for everyone, and we design them with extraordinary care to be a trustworthy source of information for everyone, without regard to political viewpoint."

Google and other major US internet firms are facing intense scrutiny for allowing the propagation of misinformation and hate speech, and allegations of political bias from the president and some Republican lawmakers.

In a series of recent tweets, Trump assailed Google for what he termed "rigged" results that hide the news from conservative outlets and promote content from what he called "left-wing" media.

That followed similar comments from Republican lawmakers including House majority leader Kevin McCarthy, who claimed that "conservatives are too often finding their voices silenced" on online platforms.

Technology and media analysts say there is little evidence to suggest Google is skewing results for political reasons. And if they did, the president would have little recourse under the Constitution's free-speech protections.

But public perception is another matter.

A Pew Research Center survey released in June found 43 per cent of Americans think major technology firms support the views of liberals over conservatives, and 72 per cent accepted the idea that social media platforms actively censor opposing political views.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Trump election Trump Google Sundar Pichai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pope Francis arrives in St.Peter's Square at the Vatican | AP
Pope calls meeting of key bishops on sexual abuse
Vijay Mallya (File | AP)
Vijay Mallya accepts meeting with FM Arun Jaitley in Parliament, says “didn't have any formal meeting”
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend