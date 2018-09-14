Bhutan to vote in primary election round on Saturday

Home World

Published: 14th September 2018 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2018 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

THIMPHU: Bhutan will vote in a primary round of the third general election on Saturday, officials said.

The general election will be held on October 18. Prior to that, the primary round would be held between four aspiring political parties. After that, only two parties will be selected to compete for the general round, according to the Election Commission.

The polling for the primary round will start from 9 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

As per the poll body, there are 438,663 voters on the electoral roll, of which at least 60 per cent are expected to cast their votes during the primary round.

To facilitate the voters, the Election Commission had set up postal ballot facilitation and mobile booths across 20 districts of Bhutan from September 7-9.

