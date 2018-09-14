Home World

Plane carrying Begum Kulsoom's body arrives in Lahore

Kulsoom died Tuesday in a London hospital after a long battle with cancer. She was 68. She would be buried Friday.

Published: 14th September 2018 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2018 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif with wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LAHORE: A plane carrying the body of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, from London arrived in Lahore, where she will be buried later Friday.

The body has been shifted to Jati Umra Lahore residence of the Sharif family for burial, Geo TV reported.

Kulsoom died Tuesday in a London hospital after a long battle with cancer. She was 68. She would be buried Friday. The Pakistan International Airlines' flight carrying the body landed at the Allama Iqbal International Airport here around 6:45 a.m (local time).

Shehbaz Sharif, the deceased's brother-in-law and president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), along with Begum Kulsoom's daughter Asma, grandson Zayd Hussain Sharif (Hussain Nawaz's son), and 11 other family members accompanied the body.

Hassan and Hussain Nawaz, Begum Kulsoom's sons, did not return to the country for their mother's funeral. Both have been declared absconders by an accountability court in the corruption cases. Kulsoom's funeral prayers will be held at the Sharif Medical City in Jati Umra neighbourhood at 5 p.m.(local time).

"Congregational prayers (Rasm-i-Qul) for her will be offered on Sunday between Asr and Maghreb," Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb told PTI.

The former three-time premier, who was accompanied by Sharif family members to pay respects to Begum Kulsoom at Sharif Medical City after her body was brought to Lahore, is currently meeting guests in Jati Umra.

Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Capt (retd) M Safdar, currently serving jail terms in the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi after being convicted by an accountability court in a corruption case in July, have been released on parole to attend Kulsoom's funeral.

Meanwhile, the Punjab home department has issued a notification announcing an extension in the parole already awarded to Sharif for additional five days - September 12 (4 pm) to September 17 (4 pm).

On Thursday, hundreds of people attended the funeral prayers of Begum Kulsoom at London's Regent Park mosque, which was separate from another one to take place in Lahore Friday.

They chanted slogans of 'we salute to the mother of democracy'.

The funeral prayers were attended by her sons Hassan and Hussain, brother-in-law Shehbaz Sharif, former ministers Chaudhry Nisar and Ishaq Dar among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nawaz Sharif wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend