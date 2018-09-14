Home World

Series of suspected gas explosion rocks 40 homes in US, 1 killed

The authorities said that an issue with gas service may have prompted several explosions in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover

Published: 14th September 2018 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2018 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

In this image take from video provided by WCVB in Boston, flames consume the roof of a home in Lawrence, Mass, a suburb of Boston. (AP)

By IANS

WASHINGTON: One person was killed after a series of suspected gas explosions and subsequent fires rocked nearly 40 homes and businesses in three US towns, authorities said.

The authorities said that an issue with gas service may have prompted several explosions in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover late Thursday afternoon, leaving at least 10 people injured, reports CNN.

The fires stretched across dozens of blocks, Massachusetts State Police said.

Not all gas had been shut off by Thursday evening and some of the lines were over-pressurised, officials said.

"This has been an overwhelming event," Andover Fire Rescue Chief Michael B. Mansfield told reporters.

"I have been in the fire service for almost 39 years and I have never seen anything like this in my entire career..."

There was no immediate information available about the extent of the damage.

Firefighters put out 35 fires in Andover, town officials said. The cities are north of Boston.

Officials shut down power in the three town because of the emergency, state police said on Thursday evening. About 18,000 customers were without power.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
gas explosion US gas explosion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi
Usain Bolt took a zero-gravity flight over France on Wednesday, courtesy of a champagne producer. (Photo | Usain Bolt Twitter)
Olympic champ Usain Bolt tries sprinting in zero gravity