UN should resolve Kashmir issue in peaceful manner: Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last year had advocated a multilateral dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (File | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: The UN should resolve the Kashmir issue in a peaceful manner and Turkey supports Pakistan's efforts to find a peaceful solution, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Friday as he held talks with his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, here.

During their talks, both sides agreed to enhance the bilateral economic and strategic cooperation.

Turkey supported the view that the Kashmir issue should be resolved by the UN in a peaceful manner, Cavusoglu said during a joint press conference with Qureshi here.

"The (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) group that has been formed over Kashmir in the UN, we will stand with Pakistan and try to make it successful," the Turkish foreign minister said.

Qureshi said that Turkey supported Pakistan's effort for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue at the UN.

At the UN conference there will be a separate meeting on Kashmir on the side.

It happens every year but it is different this time because a new UN report has come out which sheds light on Kashmir, Qureshi said.

Turkey has been backing Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last year had advocated a multilateral dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue.

India, however, asserted that the Kashmir issue is an bilateral matter between New Delhi and Islamabad.

Cavusoglu said Pakistan and India suffered more than any other nation due to terrorism.

Qureshi said that the Turkish foreign minister assured support for Pakistan at the Nuclear Suppliers Group.

He said that the two sides also discussed the regional situation including in Afghanistan, Iran and Kashmir.

The Turkish foreign minister congratulated Qureshi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on forming the new government in Pakistan.

