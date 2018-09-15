Home World

No fault: UK proposes major easing of divorce procedures

Justice Secretary David Gauke Saturday began a consultation process to revise laws he said were out of touch with modern life.

Published: 15th September 2018 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

By Associated Press

LONDON: The British government is proposing to introduce "no-fault" divorces and make other changes to make it much easier for married couples to divorce.

If adopted after a 12-week consultation period, spouses would no longer be able to challenge a divorce application made by their partner.

The changes would apply to heterosexual marriages, same-sex marriages and civil partnerships.

The proposed new laws would mean it would no longer be necessary to prove misconduct or to live apart for a certain number of years before a couple could divorce.

New legislation would be needed to make these proposals law.

TAGS
UK divorce procedures UK divorce laws British Divorce laws

