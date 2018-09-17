Belgian police shoot suspect in Brussels after knife attack

By UNI

BRUSSELS: Belgian police said they shot and seriously injured a man who attacked them with a knife after he was found sleeping rough near a centre for asylum seekers in Brussels on Monday.

Two police officers approached two sleeping men and asked them to move on. One then pulled out a knife and refused to drop it when asked, Brussels police spokeswoman Ilse Van de Keere said.

The officers also used a baton and sprayed the man with gas.

"The person continued to be threatening and injured the officer in the head," Van de Keere said. The officer sustained a light cut.

The other officer then fired on the man, hitting him in the chest and leg, police said. Police gave no details on the suspect's identity.