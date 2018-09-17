Home World

Belgian police shoot suspect in Brussels after knife attack

Two police officers approached two sleeping men and asked them to move on. One then pulled out a knife and refused to drop it when asked.

Published: 17th September 2018 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

murder, stabbing, knife attack

Image for representational purpose only.

By UNI

BRUSSELS: Belgian police said they shot and seriously injured a man who attacked them with a knife after he was found sleeping rough near a centre for asylum seekers in Brussels on Monday.

Two police officers approached two sleeping men and asked them to move on. One then pulled out a knife and refused to drop it when asked, Brussels police spokeswoman Ilse Van de Keere said.

The officers also used a baton and sprayed the man with gas.

"The person continued to be threatening and injured the officer in the head," Van de Keere said. The officer sustained a light cut.

The other officer then fired on the man, hitting him in the chest and leg, police said. Police gave no details on the suspect's identity.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Belgian police Gun firing knife attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Baby on the way! Alejandra, Richard Gere confirm pregnancy
India-US Armies begin joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' at Chaubattia
Gallery
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 