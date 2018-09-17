Home World

Pakistan denies opening Afghan trade route for India

The rejection came after a media report stating US Ambassador to Afghanistan John Bass said that Pakistan was considering resumption of India-Afghanistan trade via its territory.

Published: 17th September 2018 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. (File photo | EPS)

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has dismissed reports that Islamabad has expressed readiness to talk on restoring the India-Afghanistan trade route through its territory.

"Pakistan has not agreed to consider Afghanistan-India trade through our land," the Foreign Office said on Sunday, quoting Qureshi.

According to a report by the Express Tribune, the rejection came after US Ambassador to Afghanistan John Bass said that Pakistan was considering resumption of India-Afghanistan trade via its territory.

"Pakistan had already approached Afghanistan earlier this year and indicated its willingness to resume trade between Afghanistan and India through its land," Bass had said in an interview to an Indian daily last week.

The Express Tribune called the revelation "significant" as according to it Pakistan "did not allow Indian goods to be transported through its territory into Afghanistan".

 

Comments

