Home World

Bangladesh approves project to procure EVMs

The Election Commission plans to introduce the EVMs in the national polls slated for December.

Published: 18th September 2018 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

Electronic Voting Machines used for voting (File | EPS)

By IANS

DHAKA: Bangladesh's highest economic policy-making body on Tuesday approved a project worth nearly half a billion US dollars to procure 150,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The project was given a green signal at the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Xinhua news agency reported.

After the ECNEC meeting, Planning Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal told media that the country's Election Commission sent the project titled "EVM purchase, preservation and use for a more transparent election system" to his ministry.

The Election Commission plans to introduce the EVMs in the national polls slated for December.

Commission Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed said in August that it was planning to hold the country's 11th national election in the third week of December as the term of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ruling Awami League party will end in January 2019.

Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party and its allies have long been opposed the use of EVMs in the national polls over fears that this may create the opportunity for vested interest groups to digitally manipulate election results using the EVMs.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Electronic Voting Machines ECNEC meeting EVMs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Regina King poses with the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series, movie or dramatic special for 'Seven Seconds' backstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. | Associated Press
A look at the glamour of the Emmy awards arrivals
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju