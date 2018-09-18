Home World

India provides relief supplies to Bangladesh for Rohingyas 

In September last year, India under the 'Operation Insaniyat', extended the first phase of humanitarian assistance comprising 981 metric tonnes of relief supplies.

A group of Muslim Rohingyas in Ghumdhum, Cox's Bazar weep as Bangladesh border guards (not pictured) order them to leave their makeshift camp and force them out of the country on August 28, 2017. Since 2012, more than 1,000 Rohingya have been killed, some 320,000 live in squalid camps in Myanmar and neighboring Bangladesh, and thousands have embarked on perilous sea voyages to other Southeast Asian countries, according to estimates by the U.S.-based Human Rights Watch and the United Nations. (Photo | AP)

Rohingya refugees (File | AP)

By PTI

DHAKA: India has handed over its third consignment of relief supplies to Bangladesh, including over 1 million litres of kerosene oil and 20,000 stoves, for the hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslim refugees in the country, who fled an army crackdown in neighbouring Myanmar.

Bangladesh, which faced a big influx of Rohingyas from Myanmar, has called on the international community to intervene and put pressure on Myanmar to address the issue.

Over 700,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar's violence-hit Rakhine state to neighbouring Bangladesh since August last year when the military intensified the crackdown against alleged militant outfits of Rohingya Muslims.

India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday handed over 1.1 million litres of super kerosene oil and 20,000 kerosene multi-wick stoves to Minister of Disaster Management and Relief Mofazzel Hussain Chowdhury at Cox's Bazar.

The kerosene oil and stoves will address the energy needs of the displaced persons and contribute to environmental conservation in Bangladesh by reducing demand for locally sourced firewood.

This is as per the requirement of assistance expressed by Bangladesh, the High Commission of India said in a statement.

The relief supplies were then distributed to displaced persons at Kutupalong camp in Cox's Bazar.

Vikram Doraiswami, Joint Secretary (Bangladesh, Myanmar) of the Ministry of External Affairs was also present on the occasion.

This is the third phase of humanitarian assistance by India to Bangladesh to assist in its efforts to meet the requirements of displaced persons from the Rakhine State of Myanmar.

In September last year, India under the 'Operation Insaniyat', extended the first phase of humanitarian assistance comprising 981 metric tonnes of relief supplies.

The relief material included rice, pulses, sugar, salt, cooking oil, tea, ready-to-eat noodles, biscuits, mosquito nets among others to meet the immediate requirements of the approximately 3,00,000 displaced persons at that time.

In May, 373 metric tonnes of relief material containing 104 metric tonnes of milk powder; 102 metric tonnes dried fish; 61 metric tonnes baby food; 50,000 raincoats; and 50,000 pairs of gum boots for the rainy season were handed over in Chattogram.

India has always responded readily and swiftly to any crisis in Bangladesh in keeping with the close ties of friendship between the two countries, the statement said.

India remains committed to continue assisting the government and people of Bangladesh in meeting the humanitarian needs of displaced persons from Myanmar, it added.

