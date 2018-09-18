Russia says Syrian missile brought down aircraft 

By PTI

MOSCOW: Russia's Defense Ministry says one of its reconnaissance aircraft with 15 people on board has been brought down by a Syrian surface-to-air missile over the Mediterranean Sea.

Rescuers are searching for wreckage but do not expect survivors.

The Russian military said on Tuesday that the plane was hit by accident by one of the missiles, which were aimed at four Israeli fighter jets that were attacking targets in the coastal province of Latakia late on Monday.

ALSO READ | Russian jet with 14 servicemen aboard vanishes from radar off Syria

Russia said the Israeli aircraft "pushed" the Russian plane into the line of fire.

The ministry accused the Israeli army of "intentional provocation" and said Israel did not warn Russia of its operation in the area until one minute before the strike.

Russia has been a key backer of Syrian President Bashar Assad and it has two military bases in the country, including one close to the Mediterranean coast.