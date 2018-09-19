Home World

At least 27 drown as river boat capsizes in DR Congo 

In May, 50 people died in a similar accident on another river in the northwest of the sprawling former Belgian colony.

Published: 19th September 2018 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

drowning

Image for representational purpose only

By AFP

MBANDAKA (DR CONGO): Sep 19 (AFP) At least 27 people drowned and others were presumed dead after a riverboat capsized on a tributary of the Congo River in northern DR Congo, a local official said Wednesday.

"We pulled 27 bodies from the Mongala river after the craft capsized overnight," provincial governor Alpha Belo-Ngwata told AFP.

"Other bodies are still underwater. Rescue teams are trying to recover them," he added, unable to provide a precise toll.

Junior Mozobo, who survived the accident, told AFP that some 60 people, mainly traders and students, had been aboard the canoe-shaped craft dubbed HB Espoir (hope).

Mozobo blamed operators for overloading a boat that was already in poor condition and then setting sail after dark.

Authorities were searching for the boat's owner, who fled following the accident some 1,500 kilometres (900 miles) northeast of the capital Kinshasa.

Known locally as baleinieres (literally, whalers), the boats resemble motorised canoes and can measure from 15 to 30 metres (50 to 100 feet) long and two to six metres wide.

They can carry up to 140 tonnes of goods and dozens of passengers, who are not provided with life jackets even though many typically cannot swim.

In May, 50 people died in a similar accident on another river in the northwest of the sprawling former Belgian colony.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DR Congo boat capsize boat capsize DR Congo Mongala river Mongala river boat capsize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju