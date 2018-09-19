Home World

Donald Trump has an unusual penis, claims Stormy Daniels

The adult movie star has described Trump's penis as one which looks like the mushroom character in Mario Kart and termed sex with him as the "least impressive" one she has ever had.

Published: 19th September 2018 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

It was alleged that Stormy Daniels began an intimate relationship with Trump in the summer of 2006 that continued well into 2007. (Photo | AFP)

It was alleged that Stormy Daniels began an intimate relationship with Trump in the summer of 2006 that continued well into 2007. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON D.C: United States President Donald Trump, or rather a part of him, is in the news.

Pornographic film star Stormy Daniels, in her tell-all memoir "Full Disclosure", has claimed that the US President has "an unusual penis."

The book is expected to come out before the mid-term elections in November, but The Guardian accessed a pre-release copy in which Daniels claims to have slept with President Trump during a celebrity golf tournament in California, in 2006.

The adult movie star has described Trump's penis as one which looks like the mushroom character in Mario Kart and termed sex with him as the "least impressive" one she has ever had.

"I lay there, annoyed that I was getting f****d by a guy with Yeti pubes and a dick like the mushroom character in Mario Kart," she wrote, reported LA Times, quoting The Guardian.

The porn star, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, has also claimed that Trump was in favour of seeing her on his show 'The Apprentice'. She further states that Trump assured her of help to get past others on the show.

Talking about his obsession with sharks, Daniels explains that he keenly watched Discovery Channel's show 'Shark Week' at a hotel in 2007.

"Then, to make it crazier, Hillary Clinton called. Even while he was on the phone with Hillary, his attention kept going back to the sharks," she wrote.

The US President has repeatedly denied any relations with the adult star, who also claimed that the former's then-attorney, Michael Cohen, orchestrated a payment of USD 130,000 to keep her quiet during the presidential elections.

However, in August, Cohen pleaded guilty to the charge.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Donald Trump Stormy Daniels TRUMP PENIS Stephanie Clifford mushroom character Mario Kart PORN STAR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju