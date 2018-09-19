Home World

Emmanuel Macron to meet Trump, Iran's Rouhani at UN in New York 

Donald Trump has signalled that he might be willing to meet with Rouhani as well, after re-imposing sanctions against Iran last month.

Published: 19th September 2018 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron will separately meet his US and Iranian counterparts, Donald Trump and Hassan Rouhani, during the UN General Assembly in New York next week, the French presidency said Wednesday.

Macron will meet Trump on Monday afternoon before having dinner with UN Secretary General AnSecretary-General on Tuesday, the French president will address the assembly and hold talks with Rouhani, an Elysee Palace official said.

The meetings come as Macron and other European leaders try to salvage a landmark 2015 accord to curb Tehran's nuclear programme, which Trump pulled the US out of last May.

Trump has signalled that he might be willing to meet with Rouhani as well, after re-imposing sanctions against Iran last month.

A new round of even harsher sanctions is set to go into effect in November targeting Iran's vital oil sector.

The sanctions have hit Iran's economy hard since foreign companies can no longer operate in the country without running the risk of being targeted by US penalties.

The US accuses Iran of destabilising the Middle East by pursuing missile development and its intervention in conflicts in neighbouring countries including Syria and Yemen.

Iranian officials have repeatedly indicated they have no plans to hold talks with Trump when the general debate opens at the assembly on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Emmanuel Macron Hassan Rouhani Donald Trump

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju