Malaysia anti-graft agency arrests former leader Najib Razak

Najib was earlier charged with multiple counts of criminal breach of trust, corruption and money laundering over the scandal at the 1MDB state fund.

Published: 19th September 2018 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

Najib Razak

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's anti-graft agency says it has arrested former Prime Minister Najib Razak over the multimillion-dollar looting of a state investment fund and that he will face further charges in court.

The agency says Najib was detained at its office on Wednesday and will be taken to court on Thursday to face the charges.

Najib was earlier charged with multiple counts of criminal breach of trust, corruption and money laundering over the scandal at the 1MDB state fund. He has pleaded not guilty.

Najib set up 1MDB when he took power in 2009 for the stated purpose of promoting economic development, but the fund amassed billions in debts and is being investigated in the U.S and several other countries for alleged cross-border embezzlement and money laundering.

