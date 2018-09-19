Ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's arrest and release: A timeline  

By PTI

LAHORE: Following is the chronology of the major events leading to the arrest and release of Pakistan's ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif:

April 4, 2016: The International Consortium of Investigative Journalism publishes the Panama Papers, exposing tax evasion by the world's elite through off-shore accounts and shell companies.

The documents include the name of the Sharif family.

April 5, 2016: Sharif sets up a judicial committee to investigate the allegations, denies charges.

April 26, 2016: Opposition parties reject the judicial commission set up by the government.

November 1, 2016: The Supreme Court decides to pursue a case related to Nawaz Sharif.

November 7, 2016: PML-N submits Qatari prince's letter to the Supreme Court containing information about the London flats that were at the centre of the Panama Papers scandal.

January 6, 2017: Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz submits details of assets after the Supreme Court resumes hearing.

April 20, 2017: The Supreme Court orders formation of a joint investigation team with a split 3-2 verdict to probe the corruption charges against Sharif.

May 5, 2017: SC formally constitutes the joint investigation team.

May 22, 2017: The joint investigation team presents its first bi-weekly report to the Supreme Court.

May 24, 2017: The joint investigation team sends questionnaires to Sharif and his two sons - Hussain and Hassan.

June 13, 2017: The joint investigation team submits report to the Supreme Court on obstructions to its work, blames government institutions for "creating impediments in the collection of evidence".

June 15, 2017: Sharif appears before the joint investigation team for questioning, becoming the first sitting Pakistan prime minister to appear before any investigating agency.

June 17, 2017: Sharif's younger brother and chief minister of Punjab Shahbaz Sharif are questioned by joint investigation team.

July 5, 2017: Sharif's daughter Maryam appears before joint investigation team.

July 7, 2017: Former Qatari premier Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al-Thani sends a letter to the joint investigation team, asking it to record his statement at his palace before submitting its final report to the Supreme Court.

July 10, 2017: The joint investigation team submits final report to the Supreme Court.

July 28, 2017: The five-member Supreme Court bench unanimously rules against Sharif, disqualifying him from office.

August 15, 2017: Sharif files three separate appeals in the Supreme Court to review its verdict in the Panama Papers case that resulted in his disqualification.

September 14, 2017: Sharif and his children summoned by an anti-graft court to appear before it on September 19 in two more corruption cases.

September 15, 2017: The Supreme Court dismisses the review petitions filed by Sharif, his children and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, challenging his disqualification in the Panama Papers scandal.

September 22, 2017: Pakistan's anti-graft body freezes accounts and seizes properties of Sharif and his family.

September 26, 2017: Sharif for the first time appears before an accountability court to face the corruption charges filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau in the Panama Papers scandal.

October 3, 2017: Sharif re-elected as the president of Pakistan's ruling PML-N party after Parliament passed a controversial bill, paving the way for the ousted prime minister's return to politics.

October 9, 2017: Maryam Nawaz, Sharif's daughter, son-in-law get bail in the Panama Papers case.

October 19, 2017: Pakistan anti-graft court indicts Sharif, his daughter, son-in law.

October 26, 2017: Pakistan court issues warrant for Sharif after he fails to appear.

November 2, 2017: Sharif returns home from UK to face trial.

November 15, 2017: Pakistan anti-graft court begins trial of Sharif, his family.

February 21, 2018: Pakistan Supreme Court disqualifies Sharif as PML-N chief.

April 13, 2018: Sharif barred from contesting elections for life after the Pakistan Supreme Court verdict.

July 6, 2018: Sharif sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment in the Avenfield properties case.

July 10, 2018: Pakistan puts Sharif and daughter on exit control list.

July 12, 2018: Pakistan anti-corruption court dismisses Sharif's plea to transfer remaining two corruption cases.

July 12, 2018: Sharif and Maryam leave from London for Pakistan.

July 13, 2018: Sharif and Maryam arrested on their arrival in Lahore and taken to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

July 16, 2018: Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law file separate appeals in the Islamabad High Court against the verdict in a corruption case and seek their release from jail.

July 23, 2018: Medical board examines Sharif after reports of health related complications.

August 8, 2018: Pakistani authorities blacklist Sharif's sons, blocks their passports.

August 13, 2018: Sharif appears in Pakistan court, for the first time since his arrest, in remaining 2 graft cases against him.

September 11, 2018: Sharif's wife Kulsoom Nawaz dies in London.

September 12, 2018: Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law granted parole, reach Lahore to attend Kulsoom's funeral.

September 19, 2018: The Islamabad High Court suspends the jail sentences of Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law in a corruption case and orders their release from the Adiala Jail.

September 19, 2018: Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law released from prison.