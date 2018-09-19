Home World

Romania sets date for referendum to block gay marriage

Few politicians openly support same-sex marriage or civil partnerships in the socially conservative eastern European nation of 20 million, where the Orthodox Church wields significant influence.

Published: 19th September 2018 12:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 12:35 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Reuters

BUCHAREST (ROMANIA): Romania set an Oct. 6-7 date for a referendum to change the constitutional definition of marriage to a union between a man and a woman, aimed at preventing same-sex partnerships from ever being legal in one of the few EU states to still ban them.

Most EU countries allow either same-sex marriages or civil partnerships, but Romania does not even recognise those performed abroad.

Its constitution now defines a family as including spouses, without explicitly specifying their sex.

A group called Coalition for the Family has collected 3 million signatures in favour of the change.

The lower house of parliament voted in favour last year and the senate voted earlier this month, making the referendum the last stage needed to enact the change.

Few politicians openly support same-sex marriage or civil partnerships in the socially conservative eastern European nation of 20 million, where the Orthodox Church wields significant influence.

For any referendum to be valid, a third of more than 18 million Romanians with voting rights must turn out to the polls.

Rights groups are urging people to boycott the ballot, saying human rights should not be put up for a vote.

They say restricting the definition of family to one based on a marriage between a man and a woman would also hurt single parents, non-married couples and other non-traditional parenting units, as well as same-sex couples.

Under Romanian law, the constitution can be changed after a proposal by the president, the government, a quarter of all lawmakers or at least 500,000 citizens.

Parliament must approve any revision, which must then pass a nationwide referendum.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Romania gay marriage law same-sex partnerships gay marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Regina King poses with the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series, movie or dramatic special for 'Seven Seconds' backstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. | Associated Press
A look at the glamour of the Emmy awards arrivals
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju