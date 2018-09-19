Home World

UK Brexit minister asks opposition Labour to clarify whether it backs second vote

The statement comes after some Labour figures have left open the possibility of a new referendum.

Published: 19th September 2018

Representational Image for Brexit (File | Reuters)

By Reuters

LONDON: Britain's Brexit minister wrote to the opposition Labour Party on Wednesday asking it urgently to clarify whether it backs a second Brexit vote after some Labour figures have left open the possibility of a new referendum.

"I am writing to you to seek urgent clarification on Labour's Brexit policy, following developments over the weekend which suggest your party is moving towards a position of suspending Article 50 and delaying Brexit to hold a second referendum," Dominic Raab wrote in a letter to Labour's Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer.

"More than two years on from the referendum, with the right deal within our reach, the vast majority of British people will see that instead of trying to make Brexit a success, Labour are only interested in trying to frustrate the process."

London's Labour mayor Sadiq Khan called at the weekend for another referendum on Britain's European Union membership, saying Prime Minister Theresa May's handling of Brexit negotiations had become "mired in confusion and deadlock" and was leading the country down a damaging path.

 

