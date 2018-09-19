Home World

UK warns British-Iranian dual nationals over travel to Iran

The Iranian government does not recognise dual nationality so if a dual national is detained our ability to provide support is extremely limited, said a British statement.

Iran flag for representation (Photo | Reuters)

By Reuters

LONDON: Britain on Wednesday advised British-Iranian dual nationals against all but essential travel to Iran, tightening up its existing travel advice and warning it has only limited powers to support them if detained.

"The Foreign Secretary (Jeremy Hunt) has taken the decision to advise against all but essential travel by UK-Iranian dual nationals to Iran," a foreign office spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

"British citizens who also hold Iranian nationality face risks if they travel to Iran, as we have seen all too sadly in a number of cases.

The Iranian government does not recognise dual nationality so if a dual national is detained our ability to provide support is extremely limited."

