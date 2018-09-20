Home World

Indian-origin fraudster pleads guilty to 227,000 pounds-worth credit card scam in UK

Ashley Dominic Singh reportedly stole numerous credit cards and mobile phone SIM cards to enable him to take control of victims' bank accounts.

Published: 20th September 2018 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, behind bars

For representational purposes

By PTI

LONDON: An Indian-origin fraudster arrested by Scotland Yard as part of an anti-fraud operation has pleaded guilty to a credit card scam amounting to nearly 227,000 pounds at a court in London.

Ashley Dominic Singh was arrested from an east London address and charged last week after an appeal by officers from Operation Falcon, the Metropolitan Police's fraud and cyber crime team.

Between March and October 2016, Singh reportedly stole numerous credit cards and mobile phone SIM cards to enable him to take control of victims' bank accounts.

Once accessed, fraudulent transactions totalling GBP 227,000 were made on high-value goods such as jewellery, designer labels and electronics.

"He appeared at Inner London Crown Court on September 12 and pleaded guilty to all the charges against him, namely: conspiracy to commit fraud, transferring criminal property and possessing articles for use in fraud, the Met Police said in a statement this week.

Singh, 34, has been remanded in custody to appear for sentencing at the Inner London Crown Court on October 8.

Scotland Yard detectives from Operation Falcon had released an image of Singh, who they said was wanted in connection with a series of fraud offences across London and the south east of England.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UK credit scam Scotland Yard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina