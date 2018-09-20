Pennsylvania gunman upset by divorce found dead after manhunt

By Associated Press

EAST GOSHEN TOWNSHIP (PENNSYLVANIA): A Pennsylvania man who was apparently upset that his ex-wife had been awarded their home in their divorce was found dead early Thursday, several hours after he shot at her and later killed his own parents.

Bruce Rogal, 59, died after a manhunt and a police chase that ended when he crashed his car at the Glenmoore home he had shared with his wife, Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said.

State police said at least one trooper shot at Rogal following the crash, but it's not clear if he returned fire. A gun was found in his car, authorities said, but a cause of death hasn't been determined.

No troopers were injured, authorities said.

Rogal had received an order finalizing the divorce on Wednesday and "that appears to be what set him off," Hogan said.

Rogal first went to the house where his ex-wife was staying, shot at her and missed. He then drove to a retirement center in East Goshen where he shot and killed his parents, William and Nancy Rogal, who were both in their late 80s.

Rogal then drove off, and police soon sent out an alert about the car he was driving. State police spotted the vehicle driving past the agency's Embreeville Barracks shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday, and a chase ensued that also involved SWAT team members.

Aided by a police helicopter, the troopers were able to follow Rogal a few miles into the West Bradford neighbourhood where his ex-wife lives and where the initial shooting incident happened.

The chase ended when Rogal's vehicle crashed his car into the side of the house.