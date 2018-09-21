Home World

European powers try to keep Iran nuclear deal alive amid US sanctions

Their delicate, and perhaps unrealistic, task is to build a case for Tehran to respect the deal's limits on its nuclear program even though Washington has pulled out.

Published: 21st September 2018 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 11:13 PM   |  A+A-

Iran believes the United States acted in bad faith by withdrawing from the deal (File | Reuters)

By Reuters

WASHINGTON/PARIS: Nations that struck the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, except for the United States, meet on Monday in what many diplomats fear may prove a quixotic effort to keep the agreement alive after US sanctions targeting Iranian oil exports resume in November.

Ministers from Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and Iran will gather in New York at 8 PM EDT on Monday (0000 GMT Tuesday) to grapple with US President Donald Trump's May 8 decision to withdraw from the deal and restore the full force of US sanctions on Iran.

Their delicate, and perhaps unrealistic, task is to build a case for Tehran to respect the deal's limits on its nuclear program even though Washington has pulled out, depriving Iran of many of the economic benefits it was promised.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani "needs arguments to defend the deal in the face of the radicals. He needs us to give him ammunition," said a senior European diplomat, referring to Iranian hard-liners who oppose the agreement.

"We are trying to give him ammunition, but what we can do, to be honest, is limited," the diplomat added.

The crux of the deal, negotiated over almost two years by the Obama administration, was that Iran would restrain its nuclear program in return for the relaxation of sanctions that had crippled its economy.

Trump considered it flawed because it did not include curbs on ballistic missiles or regional activity.

The United States began reimposing economic sanctions this summer and the most draconian measures, which seek to force Iran's major customers to stop buying its oil, resume November 5.

Their impending return has contributed to a slide in Iran's currency.

The rial has lost about two-thirds of its value this year, hitting a record low against the US dollar this month.

The European Union has implemented a law to shield European companies from US sanctions. Still, there are limits to what it can do to counter the oil sanctions, under which Washington can cut off from the US financial system any bank that facilitates an oil transaction with Iran.

"Hirt them more than us"

Many European companies are withdrawing or have withdrawn from Iran because of US sanctions that could cut them off from the American market if they stay.

Iran believes the United States acted in bad faith by withdrawing from the deal even as Tehran has adhered to its terms and has rejected US overtures to meet.

The most recent confidential report by the International Atomic Energy Agency, the Vienna-based UN watchdog, found Iran had stayed within the main limitations imposed under the deal, whose formal name is the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In recent weeks, Iranian officials have begun arguing that if the Europeans cannot preserve trade with Iran, perhaps Tehran should reduce, but not eliminate, its compliance with the accord.

On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif was quoted as telling Germany's Der Spiegel magazine that Iran could "reduce its implementation" and possibly increase uranium enrichment activities if the deal was jeopardized by "the actions of the Americans and the passivity of the Europeans."

European diplomats wish to avoid this.

Hoping to keep Iran's nuclear program in check, they have told Tehran that if it stops carrying out the deal to the letter, they will have no choice but to restore their own sanctions.

"They keep telling us the situation is horrible, they are going to leave the accord or just keep partially implementing the deal. It's the same old music, but for now they continue to implement the JCPOA," said a second senior European diplomat.

"We (are) warning them that if they were to pull out it would hurt them more than us," he added.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Iran nuclear deal US-Iran US sanctions US sanctions on Iran Hassan Rouhani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
BENGALURU: Muharram is one of the four sacred months for Muslims, when Imam Hussain Ali, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad got killed. (Photo | Pushkar V/ EPS)
Why Muslims Mourn on The Day of Ashura: Scenes across Indian states
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang kicks the ball during the Europa League Group E match between Arsenal and Vorskla in London. (Photo | AP)
Aubameyang's double helps Arsenal thrash Vorskla Poltava 4-2 in Europa League