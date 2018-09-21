Home World

Pakistan releases postage stamps glorifying slain terrorist Burhan Wani

The caption on the postal stamp carrying the picture of Burhan Wani reads “Burhan Wani (1994-2016) freedom icon”.

Published: 21st September 2018 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Burhan Wani

Hizb-ul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani | Facebook

By Online Desk

Pakistan has released a series of 'commemorative' postal stamps glorifying slain Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani as a “freedom fighter”.  Wani was gunned down in an encounter with the Indian security forces on 8 July 2016 at the age of 22.

ALSO READ | J-K cops' murder fallout: India calls off meeting with Pakistan

The stamps were issued on 'Kashmir Martyrs Day' and carried the captions such as 'use of the chemical weapon', 'use of pellet guns', 'braid chopping' and 'mass graves' along with the images of the 'victims'.
All the stamps are available on e-bay and the prize of the stamp in Pakistan is Rs 8 per one.

Pakistan Post released a total of 20  “commemorative” postage stamps depicting Burhan Wani and some other slain ultras as victims of atrocities by Indian troops in Kashmir.

The caption on the postal stamp carrying the picture of Burhan Wani reads “Burhan Wani (1994-2016) freedom icon”.

ALSO READ | PoK remains breeding ground for Pak-backed terrorists: Kashmiri activists

Burhan Wani's death had sparked mass protests in Kashmir with more than 50,000 people congregated to mourn his death and joined his funeral processions.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan Post Postage stamps Burhan Wani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang kicks the ball during the Europa League Group E match between Arsenal and Vorskla in London. (Photo | AP)
Aubameyang's double helps Arsenal thrash Vorskla Poltava 4-2 in Europa League
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro