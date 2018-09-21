Pakistan releases postage stamps glorifying slain terrorist Burhan Wani

By Online Desk

Pakistan has released a series of 'commemorative' postal stamps glorifying slain Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani as a “freedom fighter”. Wani was gunned down in an encounter with the Indian security forces on 8 July 2016 at the age of 22.

The stamps were issued on 'Kashmir Martyrs Day' and carried the captions such as 'use of the chemical weapon', 'use of pellet guns', 'braid chopping' and 'mass graves' along with the images of the 'victims'.

All the stamps are available on e-bay and the prize of the stamp in Pakistan is Rs 8 per one.

Pakistan Post released a total of 20 “commemorative” postage stamps depicting Burhan Wani and some other slain ultras as victims of atrocities by Indian troops in Kashmir.

The caption on the postal stamp carrying the picture of Burhan Wani reads “Burhan Wani (1994-2016) freedom icon”.

Burhan Wani's death had sparked mass protests in Kashmir with more than 50,000 people congregated to mourn his death and joined his funeral processions.