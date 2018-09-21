Home World

Philippines halts quarry operations after deadly landslide

The landslide, one of several incidents from September 15 to 20 in the country, was triggered by heavy rains early morning on Thursday, burying around two dozen houses and the people inside.

Published: 21st September 2018 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Philippines Landslides

Rescuers conduct search operations after a landslide struck a village in Naga city, Cebu province central Philippines on Sept. 20, 2018. (Photo | AP)

By UNI

MANILA: The Philippines on Friday temporarily suspended all quarrying operations in seven regions following a landslide near a limestone quarry that killed at least 29 people, with dozens more feared trapped under the rubble.

As search, rescue and retrieval operations continued at the landslide site in Naga City on the central island of Cebu, Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Roy Cimatu announced the 15-day suspension pending safety assessments at other quarrying areas.

ALSO READ | Landslide kills 21 in the Philippines, dozens feared trapped

The landslide, one of several incidents from September 15 to 20 in the country, was triggered by heavy rains early morning on Thursday, burying around two dozen houses and the people inside.

Authorities put the death toll at 29 as of Friday, with rescuers still digging for possibly more than 50 people believed to have been buried alive.

"It could also happen in other quarries all over the country," Cimatu said during a media briefing in Naga City.

"I ordered the review and assessment of all quarry operations all over the country to determine the safety of the quarry operations.

" He ordered the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB), the state regulator for mining and quarrying industries, to conduct the safety assessments specifically in seven regions where large quarry operations are located.

MGB Director Wilfredo Moncano told Reuters he expects the impact of the suspension on the industry's output to be "minimal", without giving any estimate.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte repeated his call on Monday to shut all mines in the country following deadly landslides triggered by heavy rains caused by Typhoon Mangkhut, which struck the country on September 15.

ALSO READ | Philippines Landslide: Death toll at 22, more fear trapped

Cimatu also ordered a halt to all small-scale mining in the mountainous, gold-rich Cordillera region, where most of the landslides occurred, and ordered a review of more than 100 proposals for small-scale mining sites across the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
landslide Philippines landslide Cebu province

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang kicks the ball during the Europa League Group E match between Arsenal and Vorskla in London. (Photo | AP)
Aubameyang's double helps Arsenal thrash Vorskla Poltava 4-2 in Europa League
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro