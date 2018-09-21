Home World

Political price of no-deal Brexit would be high, says Scotland's Nicola Sturgeon 

May has challenged the European Union to come up with a better solution than her so-called Chequers proposal for Brexit, rejected out of hand at a European summit on Thursday.

Published: 21st September 2018 11:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 11:23 PM   |  A+A-

Scotland's nationalist leader Nicola Sturgeon (File | AP)

By Reuters

EDINBURGH: Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives would pay a high political price for a no-deal Brexit in Scotland, which voted to keep its EU membership, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said.

The Conservatives are the second-largest party in Scotland's devolved government behind Sturgeon's Scottish Nationalists (SNP) and also send the second-biggest number of lawmakers to the British parliament, with 13 of the country's 55 seats at Westminster.

May has challenged the European Union to come up with a better solution than her so-called Chequers proposal for Brexit, rejected out of hand at a European summit on Thursday.

"If (May's) tactic now is to double down on the Chequers dead duck, and then blame EU for a no deal, she will do huge damage to all those she is supposed to serve," Sturgeon said in a statement on Friday.

"(Blaming the EU for a no-deal) would be an abdication of responsibility of huge and historic proportions and an approach for which Theresa May and the Tory party would pay a very heavy political price, especially in Scotland, which overwhelmingly rejected Brexit," she added.

Scotland, one of the United Kingdom's four nations, voted by a large margin to remain in the EU in a June 2016 referendum although the UK as a whole voted to leave.

Sturgeon, who supports independence for Scotland, accuses May's party of consistently ignoring Scots' wishes in the Brexit negotiations and has called on her to keep Britain in the EU single market.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Theresa May Brexit Nicola Sturgeon Scotland Brexit vote British parliament Chequers proposal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
BENGALURU: Muharram is one of the four sacred months for Muslims, when Imam Hussain Ali, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad got killed. (Photo | Pushkar V/ EPS)
Why Muslims Mourn on The Day of Ashura: Scenes across Indian states
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang kicks the ball during the Europa League Group E match between Arsenal and Vorskla in London. (Photo | AP)
Aubameyang's double helps Arsenal thrash Vorskla Poltava 4-2 in Europa League