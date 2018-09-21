Home World

UN chief urges Myanmar government to free Reuters journalists

Reuters reporters Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, were convicted on September 3 under the colonial-era Official Secrets Act in a case that was seen as a test of democratic freedoms in Myanmar.

Published: 21st September 2018 12:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 12:43 AM   |  A+A-

Reuters reporters Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, were convicted on September 3 (Photos | AP)

By Reuters

WASHINGTON: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called on the Myanmar government to pardon and release two imprisoned Reuters journalists as soon as possible.

"I hope that the government will be able to provide a pardon to release them as soon as possible," Guterres told reporters at the United Nations in response to a question about Aung San Suu Kyi's recent remarks on the case.

ALSO READ | World 'won't rest' on Rohingya crisis, UK foreign minister Hunt tells Aung San Suu Kyi 

Reuters reporters Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, were convicted on September 3 under the colonial-era Official Secrets Act in a case that was seen as a test of democratic freedoms in Myanmar.

The reporters, who pleaded not guilty, said they were handed rolled papers by police shortly before they were detained last December, and a police witness testified in court that they had been set up.

The reporters had been investigating the killing of 10 Rohingya Muslim men and boys by security forces and local Buddhists amid a military response to insurgent attacks last August.

Some 700,000 Rohingya crossed from Myanmar into Bangladesh fleeing the crackdown, which UN-mandated investigators said last month was launched by senior Myanmar generals with "genocidal intent".

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Antonio Guterres Reuters journalists Myanmar government UN Secretary-General imprisoned Reuters journalists Official Secrets Act

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 