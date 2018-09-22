Home World

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani vows to boost Iran missiles despite Western concerns

Iran has ballistic missiles with a range of up to 3,500 kilometres (2,200 miles), enough to reach both Israel and US bases in the Middle East.

Published: 22nd September 2018 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Iran President Hassan Rouhani (File photo | AP)

By AFP

TEHRAN: President Hassan Rouhani vowed on Saturday to boost Iran's ballistic missile capabilities despite Western concerns that were cited by his US counterpart Donald Trump in May when he abandoned a landmark nuclear deal with Tehran.

"We will never decrease our defensive capabilities... we will increase them day by day," Rouhani said at a military parade. "The fact that the missiles anger you shows they are our most effective weapons," he said, referring to the West.

