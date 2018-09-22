Home World

Islamic State group claims Iran military parade attack that killed over 24

At least 24 people were killed in the attack, including a young girl as well as troops, Iran's state media reported.

Published: 22nd September 2018

In this photo provided by the Iranian Students' News Agency, ISNA, wounded military personnel are carried into an ambulance after a shooting during a military parade marking the 38th anniversary of Iraq's 1980 invasion of Iran, in the southwestern city of Ahvaz, Iran, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Gunmen disguised as soldiers attacked the annual Iranian military parade Saturday in the country's oil-rich southwest, killing several people and wounding otehrs in the bloodiest assault to strike the country in recent years. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BEIRUT: The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a deadly shooting at a military parade in southwestern Iran on Saturday, its propaganda agency Amaq said.

Citing a security source, Amaq said: "Islamic State fighters attacked a gathering of Iranian forces in the city of Ahvaz in southern Iran".

The statement was posted on Amaq accounts on messaging application Telegram. 

Three of the attackers died at the scene while a fourth was arrested and later succumbed to his wounds, armed forces spokesman Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi said.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said earlier he held a US ally in the region responsible.

"Terrorists recruited, trained, armed & paid by a foreign regime have attacked Ahvaz," Zarif said in a tweet, adding: "Iran holds regional terror sponsors and their US masters accountable for such attacks".

Ahvaz lies in Khuzestan, a province bordering Iraq that has a large ethnic Arab community and has seen separatist violence in the past, which Iran has blamed on its regional rivals.

