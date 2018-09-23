Home World

Pakistani Christians demand equal rights, abolition of blasphemy law

There are many Christian girls, who have been kidnapped and forcibly converted to Islam. If she agrees to live with a Muslim then she will be alive, if she denies their demand, she gets killed.

Published: 23rd September 2018 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

GENEVA: Pakistani Christians living in Europe and the United Kingdom gathered in front of Palais Wilson, the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva, and demanded justice and equal rights for the minorities in Pakistan.

Holding placards which read "Save Pakistani Christians", "Stop Human Rights Violations against Christians in Pakistan" and "Abolish Blasphemy Laws in Pakistan", they shouted slogans against the Pakistan government to demand justice for Asia Bibi, a victim of Blasphemy law.

They also carried out a protest march from Palais Wilson to Broken Chair in front of Palace of Nations, to make people aware about the persecution of Christians and other minorities in Pakistan by the state and non-state actors.

The event was held during the ongoing 39th Session of the UN Human Rights Council.

Advocate Qamar Shams, President of the International Christian Council, said, "The situation is quite serious and is going from bad to worse because it's happening all the time. Hardly a day passes when you don't hear a new case of persecution. And persecution in different ways - it's not persecution of blasphemy laws - it is social persecution, it is economic persecution and at the moment what the condition in Pakistan is of the minorities and particularly the Christians that they have been made to believe that they are not equal human beings. They are not equal citizens, they don't have equal rights, they don't have equal opportunities in jobs and government official positions, in the army, in navy and in the air force."

"Lately, there were ads in the newspapers which said that the job of a sweeper is specifically for Christians and only Christians need to apply. At the moment they (Christians) have been made mentally upset and convinced to believe that they are inferior and meant to do dirty jobs," said Shams.

Anjum Iqbal, a Pakistani Christian based in Amsterdam, who joined the protest, said: "We are in minority and demand equal rights. There are several other issues which members of our community are facing in Pakistan. The major issue is an injustice, which should not happen to any Christian, a Hindu or a person of some other religion. We demand equal rights".

Talking about the forced marriages and religious conversion of Christian women, he added, "There are many Christian girls, who have been kidnapped and forcibly converted to Islam. If she agrees to live with a Muslim then she will be alive, if she denies their demand, she gets killed. This is a major issue Christian girls have been facing."

The cause of Pakistani Christians was supported by the Members of European Parliament who have asked Pakistan to protect the rights of the minorities in the country.

Tomas Zdechovsky, Member of the European Parliament, said: "The situation is very critical and we have to open the issue of Pakistani Christians with the government. It is an unacceptable situation and we will do our maximum to change the situation".

"If the Pakistan government does not agree to a dialogue, we have to take action. But first, it should be a dialogue with the new Pakistani government and if it will not happen then the government has to take responsibility for that."

Henri Malosse, former President of European Economic and Social Committee, said: "Today, Pakistan is benefitting from European Trade policy. Pakistan is benefiting from what we call GSP+ (Generalised System of Preferences), the trade preferences which allow Pakistan to supply goods free of any duty - textile and other products. But, it has a condition to protect human rights and protection of minorities. And as you hear today, Pakistan government is not respecting this condition because of discrimination, slavery, blasphemy law. So we will ask political groups to stop this trade preference as long as Pakistan is not respecting the human rights and minority rights in its own country".

Gyorgy Holvenyi, a Member of European Parliament, while talking about the misuse of blasphemy law against minorities in Pakistan, said: "We have done a kind of resolution that declares that blasphemy law is against the religious minorities. The majority tries to blame Christians and other minorities, this is unacceptable. If Pakistan wants close relations with Europe, they have to take the consequences. European Parliamentarians shouldn't be lecturing the Pakistan government; they have to do their own homework".

A film and a poster campaign were also launched in Geneva to make people aware about the condition of Christians in Pakistan. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistani Christians Blasphemy law

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani. (Photo | Twitter)
Watch Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal’s engagement bash in Italy
Piyush Goyal announces new mines in Parasia, aims employment generation
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival