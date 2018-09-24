Home World

Black & Black: A social media network mobilizing blacks ahead of Brazil elections

Crucially, it's also a space to get stuck into politics, facilitating exchanges with black candidates for October's legislative and gubernatorial elections.

Published: 24th September 2018 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

After centuries of racial mixing in Brazil, 55 percent of Brazil's population is either black or mixed race | AP

By AFP

RIO DE JANERIO: As Brazil's general elections approach, a new social network is gaining traction aimed at giving greater visibility to black candidates while highlighting anti-racism initiatives in the country tainted by racial prejudice. 

Black & Black, which has 100,000 users -- in a population of more than 200 million --  aims to "connect the demands and narratives of the world's black population" and to ensure that "black people get the prominence they deserve." 

Brazil was the last country in the Americas to abolish slavery in 1888, and after centuries of racial mixing in Brazil, 55 percent of Brazil's population is either black or mixed race, according to the IBGE institute of statistics. 

But the black community has historically lacked a uniting factor, according to Luana Genot, executive director at ID_BR, a charity that helps black people find work. 

"The situation is different in the United States, for example, where the legal separation of races contributed to uniting the black community," said Genot. 

Enter Black & Black, which allows the black community to share news, job offers, cultural activities and services. 

"Black movements, women who talk about black beauty, black dances, afro religion... We can have different interests, but there's one thing that unites us: the feeling of being black," Celso Athayde, the network's creator, told AFP.

Crucially, it's also a space to get stuck into politics, facilitating exchanges with black candidates for October's legislative and gubernatorial elections.

Under the government of now-jailed socialist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from 2003-10, quota measures were introduced to increase the numbers of black people attending university or working in the public sector.

Those measures were criticized by conservatives, and notably right-wing presidential front-runner Jair Bolsonaro.

Under-representation 

Still, black or mixed race people make up only 20 percent of representatives in the lower chamber of Congress -- although 46 percent of candidates are black or mixed race in the campaign for October's legislative, gubernatorial and state assembly elections being. 

That doesn't mean they will win a seat, Athayde says. 

"Blacks are not elected because you need financial resources for that and they don't have them because they're not employers," he said. 

He added the under-representation of blacks in Congress is due to a lack of policies favoring the community. 

"If you only have white men (in Congress), they will only think about what interests themselves," he said.

The problems aren't confined to politics: of business management positions, non-whites make up just five percent.

Athayde says businesses in general are missing an opportunity to tap into a market that offers huge commercial possibilities.  

According to the Locomotiva Institute pollster, black consumption in 2017 was worth 1.6 trillion reals ($336 billion), around 20 percent of GDP. 

On Black & Black, businesses selling products specifically for black people can communicate directly with their target market. 

Athayde hopes to use the platform to mobilize black people to boycott businesses they consider racist.

"Right now, no-one's afraid of us. We need to strike a bit of fear and I think this platform is starting to enable us to do that. If blacks unite, things will start to change."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Brazil elections Brazil polls Brazil social network black candidates anti-racism Racism Black & Black

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival