I love India, give my regards to my friend PM Modi: Trump tells Sushma Swaraj 

Published: 24th September 2018 10:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 10:50 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Donald Trump exchanged pleasantries during a high-level event on counter-narcotics hosted by the US President at the United Nations on Monday.

As Trump left the podium at the conclusion of the event, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley warmly hugged Swaraj and introduced her to the president.

When Swaraj told the US president that she has brought greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump responded, I love India, give my regards to my friend PM Modi, Indian diplomatic sources told PTI.

Swaraj attended the Global Call to Action on the World Drug Problem chaired by Trump as the high-level week of the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly began here.

