Home World

Indian-origin couple slashed in UK knife-point robbery

Chaman Lal, a local politician, and his wife Vidya Wati were taken to a hospital with minor cuts and injuries on Sunday afternoon after the armed robbery at their shop Uplands Fruits on Sandwell Road.

Published: 24th September 2018 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

murder, stabbing, knife attack

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

LONDON: An Indian-origin couple were slashed in a knife-point robbery at their fruit and vegetable shop in Handsworth, in the West Midlands region of England.

Chaman Lal, a local politician, and his wife Vidya Wati were taken to a hospital with minor cuts and injuries on Sunday afternoon after the armed robbery at their shop Uplands Fruits on Sandwell Road.

West Midlands Police said a 45-year-old man and woman aged 33 were arrested on suspicion of the robbery and remain in police custody for questioning.

"We don't underestimate how distressing this would have been for the two victims.

We have managed to quickly identify and arrest the suspects who will now be questioned," said Detective Inspector Gemma Currie of West Midlands Police.

Chaman Lal, a Labour Party Councillor for Soho and Jewellery Quarter in Handworth, near the city of Birmingham, runs the fruit and vegetable business with his family.

The couple's son, Bal, had released CCTV footage of the attack and offered GBP 1,000 reward to anyone with information about the attackers.

"We are still shocked at the moment.It was a bad experience," Councillor Lal said.

"We have had very good support from our family and the community.We are grateful for all the support we have been getting," he said.

The shop reopened as usual on Monday and attracted a number of well-wishers.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UK knife-point robbery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former US First Lady Michelle Obama (File | AP)
Michelle Obama says she's 'sick of the chaos' of US politics
Flood waters from hurricane Florence inundate the town of Engelhard, North Carolina. ( Photo | AP)
Florence-hit areas still under threat: Officials
Gallery
Devotees carry the idol of 'Lalbaugcha Raja' for immersion on the 11th day of Ganpati festival in Mumbai, Sept. 23 2018. (Photo | PTI)
On final day of Ganesh festival, devotees across India bid farewell to Lord Ganesha
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw